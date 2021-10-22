Former Ohio State National Champion football player dies of COVID-19

According to reports, a former Ohio State National Champion football player has died of COVID-19.

TMZ is reporting that Ivan Douglas, who played left tackle on the Buckeyes 2002 team had died at the age of 41 following a battle with COVID-19.

From TMZ:

Douglas — who helped block for Craig Krenzel and Maurice Clarett in the Buckeyes’ epic upset win over Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl — contracted the virus last month and was placed in the hospital shortly after.

According to a GoFundMe set up in his honor, Douglas was “purple in color and his oxygen level was at 63%” when he entered the medical facility — and he needed to be placed into a medically induced coma a short time later.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Douglas.