Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins killed

According to a report from Adam Schefter, former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins has died after being struck by a vehicle.

From Schefter:

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Dwayne Haskins.