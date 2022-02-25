Former Packers WR Greg Jennings blasts Aaron Rodgers on ‘First Things First’ [Video]

According to reports, for Aaron Rodgers to stick around with the Green Bay Packers, he wants to become the highest-paid player in the NFL. In fact, some believe the number Rodgers has in mind is a whopping $50 million per season.

On Friday, Rodgers’ former teammate, Greg Jennings, was on the ‘First Things First’ show on FS1 and he bashed the Packers QB for being selfish.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy. … I go back to personal experiences. His words to me were, ‘don’t be that guy.’ All of a sudden, it’s about the money.”

