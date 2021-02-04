Former Patriots’ LB Tedy Bruschi gets his panties in a bunch while bashing Matthew Stafford

Sharing is caring!

This past Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions are trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and three draft picks.

Since that news broke, a report surfaced that Stafford told the Lions that he would go anywhere but the New England Patriots, which is not very surprising considering the Patriots recently brought back former Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

On Wednesday, former Patriots‘ LB Tedy Bruschi was a guest on the Ordway, Merloni & Fauria show and he got his panties in a bunch while making a weak attempt to bash Stafford for, not being “tough enough” to play for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

“He’s not tough enough to play here. He’s just not tough enough,” he said. “I don’t think he’s tough enough to be coached hard. Do you realize the mental toughness that Tom Brady had to have for 20 years to deal with Bill Belichick and that type of coaching? I mean, constant pressure every single day. Does Stafford sort of grab you as a guy who could handle that? I just don’t think so.

“He went to Sean McVay and his little best friend relationship and go have fun over there. That’s fine.”

Wow. I will just assume Bruschi has never actually watched Stafford play.