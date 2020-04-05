Former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 Championship at Wrestlemania 36 [Video]

There may not have been fans in attendance but that did not stop former New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski from shocking the world (or at least those who think wrestling is real) by winning the WWE 24/7 Championship at Wrestlemania 36.

From USA Today:

On Saturday, then-24/7 champion R-Truth joined Rawley and Gronkowski atop Gronk’s hosting perch, and was laid out by the former New England Patriots star tight end. Gronkowski quickly went for a cover – the 24/7 Championship can be won at any time, hence the name – but Rawley pushed Gronkowski off R-Truth and pinned the champion himself to win the belt. Rawley then called out Gronk, and disappeared, setting the stage for what happened on Sunday.

Just after Edge and Randy Orton’s epic Last Man Standing match concluded, a massive brawl spilled out from backstage and down to ringside involving Rawley and several challengers for his belt. Gronkowski leaped off his perch to take out the entire crowd, and then pinned Rawley to win the title. Gronk then sprinted away from the scene to safety.

He is some footage of Gronk going up high and coming down hard to win the title.