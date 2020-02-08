Former Pistons center Andre Drummond tweets video of his arrival in Cleveland

Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers following Thursday’s trade in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second round draft selection.
Upon his arrival in Cleveland, Drummond tweeted out the following video:
He’s excited.
We’re excited.
THERE IS 𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓.
Dre just touched down in the 216!
(via @AndreDrummond’s IG 📲) pic.twitter.com/6GecHr93aY
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 7, 2020
It sure looks as though he’s happy to be in his new, albeit likely temporary NBA home. How will he do as a member of the Cavs?
– – Video courtesy of Andre Drummond’s Official Instagram account Link– –
