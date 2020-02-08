27.1 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 8, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Former Pistons center Andre Drummond tweets video of his arrival in Cleveland

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers following Thursday’s trade in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a second round draft selection.

Upon his arrival in Cleveland, Drummond tweeted out the following video:

It sure looks as though he’s happy to be in his new, albeit likely temporary NBA home. How will he do as a member of the Cavs?

– – Video courtesy of Andre Drummond’s Official Instagram account Link– –

Comments

