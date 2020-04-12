Former Pistons great Chauncey Billups takes down Trae Young in H-O-R-S-E

It may not be the basketball we want to watch right now, but at least it’s basketball!

On Sunday evening former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups took on Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young in the first round of ESPN’s H-O-R-S-E competition.

After going down H-O to nothing right off the bat, Billups stormed back to defeat Young H-O-R-S-E to H-O-R to advance to the Semifinals.

Billups sealed the deal by hitting a 3-point shot off the glass, which Young missed badly.

🏀 NBA HORSE Challenge 🏀@1MrBigShot completes his opening-round comeback in the NBA Horse Challenge on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/A3JRRVIo1l — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2020

Mr. Big Shot advances to the semi-finals in the NBA H.O.R.S.E competition. 🐴 pic.twitter.com/yChcVDha8D — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) April 12, 2020

Chauncey even compared his win to the ’04 NBA Finals when the Pistons were a huge underdog vs. the Lakers, lol!

#Pistons icon Chauncey Billups via text on HORSE Challenge win: "Like in '04, I was a huge underdog … it felt good to once again surprise people."#StartWriting — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) April 13, 2020

DEEEETROIT BASKETBALL!!!