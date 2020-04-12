57.1 F
Former Pistons great Chauncey Billups takes down Trae Young in H-O-R-S-E

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

It may not be the basketball we want to watch right now, but at least it’s basketball!

On Sunday evening former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups took on Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Trae Young in the first round of ESPN’s H-O-R-S-E competition.

After going down H-O to nothing right off the bat, Billups stormed back to defeat Young H-O-R-S-E to H-O-R to advance to the Semifinals.

Billups sealed the deal by hitting a 3-point shot off the glass, which Young missed badly.

Chauncey even compared his win to the ’04 NBA Finals when the Pistons were a huge underdog vs. the Lakers, lol!

DEEEETROIT BASKETBALL!!!

