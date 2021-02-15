Former Pro Bowl WR Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from WFLA Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida, former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead in a hotel room in Brandon.

From WFLA:

Jackson, 38, who is a South Tampa resident, checked in to the hotel room on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson’s family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites oat 10240 Palm River Road and spoke with him.

After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Jackson was then located deceased around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement:

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him. Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson played 12 seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Chargers and Buccaneers. In 155 career games, he caught 540 passes for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2009, 2011, and 2012.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Vincent Jackson during this most difficult time.