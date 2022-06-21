We have some very unfortunate news to pass along this morning regarding former Purdue star and NBA player, Caleb Swanigan.

Just moments ago, Purdue tweeted out that Swanigan, who was just 25 years old, has died.

💔 Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night. Love you Biggie. pic.twitter.com/spU2hQtJdi — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 21, 2022

Former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan dead at 25

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WANE 15 that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Following his career at Purdue, Swanigan was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 NBA Draft but he had not played in the NBA since the 2019 season.

Swanigan was originally committed to play for Tom Izzo at Michigan State University before deciding to head to Purdue.

“Being able to play with two seven-footers, that made me play the four and guard smaller people,” Swanigan said back in 2016. “It could have happened at Michigan State, but it could have not. But with two seven-footers, there was no chance I could play the five.”

“He understood, he’s a very understanding guy, and we’re still good friends today,” Swanigan said about Tom Izzo.

“Everything is cool and everything is good,” Izzo said back in 2016. “I pull for him, I really do. It doesn’t bother me one bit.”

Rest in Peace, Caleb. We certainly had a great time watching you play basketball.

