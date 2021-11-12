Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden takes legal action against Roger Goodell and the NFL

Last month, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden made the decision to resign his position shortly after reports of his emails that included a past disparaging remark about DeMaurice Smith as well as using sexist and homophobic language were made public.

His announcement came shortly after even more damaging content was leaked to The New York Times of emails that he wrote in 2011 while serving as an analyst for Monday Night Football. Among the content included was a homophobic slur against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as well as the openly gay Michael Sam, as well as reportedly sharing photos of topless women that included a Washington Football Team cheerleader.

And now, he’s taken legal action against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, stating they sought to destroy his career through a “malicious and orchestrated campaign”:

Former #Raiders coach Jon Gruden is suing the NFL and Roger Goodell in Nevada district court, alleging they sought to destroy Gruden’s career and reputation through a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” that led to his resignation last month, Gruden’s attorney tells me. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Here’s the introduction to Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell, alleging the league leaked Gruden’s emails to reporters. (The NFL has denied this.) “Defendants … did intend to hurt Gruden and they did so with unchecked hypocrisy and arrogance.” pic.twitter.com/D7WUNwuxRS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 12, 2021

Gruden departed the Raiders three years into having signed a 10 year, $100 million deal, finishing with a record of 22-31 and zero playoff appearances.