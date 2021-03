Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with former Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyrell Williams.

Schefter is reporting that the deal will be for one-year and worth up to $6.2 million.

Former Raiders' WR Tyrell Williams reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2021