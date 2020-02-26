Former Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou scores in first game with Oilers [Video]

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers for a pair of second-round picks.

Well, it did not take long for Athanasiou to make his presence felt with his new team as he managed to score a goal and pick up an assist in his first game with the Oilers.

Check it out.

Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist in his Oilers debut. He scored to force OT. pic.twitter.com/p42B7GrEp8 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 26, 2020

That will help the old +/- stat!