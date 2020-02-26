30.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wing Andreas Athanasiou scores in first game with Oilers [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings traded Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers for a pair of second-round picks.

Well, it did not take long for Athanasiou to make his presence felt with his new team as he managed to score a goal and pick up an assist in his first game with the Oilers.

Check it out.

That will help the old +/- stat!

