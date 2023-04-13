Former Red Wing Brian Lashoff to hang up skates after 14 years

A mainstay within the Detroit Red Wings organization for over a decade is finally hanging up the skates. Defenseman Brian Lashoff is officially calling it a career after 14 seasons on the ice, most of which was spent playing with Detroit's AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins.

Key Points

Brian Lashoff spent 14 years playing professional hockey

He'll retire having played the most games for a Grand Rapids franchise

He served as captain of the Griffins for the past three seasons

Why it matters

Brian Lashoff certainly left an indelible impression on his teammates and coaching staff, and that was perfectly exemplified by the words of his current head coach.

“You don’t stay with the same organization for this long by accident; that doesn’t happen by chance,” Griffins coach Ben Simon said in a release. “As an undrafted player, he endeared himself to numerous coaches, teammates, and fans through his hard-nosed style of play, his infectious work ethic, and his impeccable character both on and off the ice.

“Brian epitomizes what an organization wants from its players. He does things the right way, every day. He gave his best effort every practice, every shift, and every game, leaving it all out there on the ice. Off the ice, he set an example in the locker room every day as to what it meant to be a pro. The character and professionalism he brought to the rink every day were unmatched. The appreciation, pride, respect, and passion he has for the game and this organization is evident through his work ethic, the same — if not more today– since he first walked through the Griffins’ doors.”

By the numbers

Brian Lashoff joined the Red Wings as an undrafted free agent and appeared in a total of 136 NHL games over the years, scoring two goals while adding 13 assists. His first career NHL goal came in January of 2013 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena; it was also the first goal of that season for Detroit, who the St. Louis Blues had shut out in their season opener against St. Louis.

Meanwhile, in 628 career AHL games, he's scored 32 goals while adding 100 assists for a total of 132 points.

Wrapping it up

Brian Lashoff will be honored prior to Friday's home game at Van Andel Arena against the visiting Rockford Ice Hogs. He'll later play the final game of his career on the road the Chicago Wolves.