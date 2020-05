There were few players in National Hockey League history who dazzled like former Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk, who routinely posed danger to the ankles of opposition defenders as well as the confidence of goaltenders everywhere.

When the NHL introduced the shootout in 2005, Datsyuk was routinely among the best performers in the extra-session overtime contest. Take a look back at some of the Magic Man’s top moments in the shootout: