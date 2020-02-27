Former Red Wing Martin Frk defies the laws of physics with his shot

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk didn’t spend too much time in the Motor City after being drafted 49th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

But in his short time in Detroit, he quickly became known for his right-handed booming shot that would remind fans of past players such as Brett Hull and Brendan Shanahan. Of course, he also became the first player in NHL history to not feature a vowel in his last name.

- Advertisement -

Frk is now with the Los Angeles Kings organization, and also set a record in this year’s AHL All-Star game for breaking the hardest shot record.

Last night, he can add another highlight to his personal reel. Check it out for yourself:

Once a puck leaves @Frky91's stick, it will simply defy the laws of physics 😦 pic.twitter.com/EOxZMl3Ytj — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 27, 2020

- Advertisement -

Is that nuts or what?