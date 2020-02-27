20.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Former Red Wing Martin Frk defies the laws of physics with his shot

Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk is at it again with that wicked shot of his.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Martin Frk didn’t spend too much time in the Motor City after being drafted 49th overall in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

But in his short time in Detroit, he quickly became known for his right-handed booming shot that would remind fans of past players such as Brett Hull and Brendan Shanahan. Of course, he also became the first player in NHL history to not feature a vowel in his last name.

Frk is now with the Los Angeles Kings organization, and also set a record in this year’s AHL All-Star game for breaking the hardest shot record.

Last night, he can add another highlight to his personal reel. Check it out for yourself:

Is that nuts or what?

