Former Red Wing Sean Avery has NSFW take on Mark Scheifele’s brutal hit on Jake Evans [Video]

By now, we are sure you have seen the cheap shot that Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets put on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens during their matchup on Wednesday night.

If not, here ya go.

Mark Scheifele was tossed from the Jets loss for drilling Jake Evans after the empty net goal. Evans was taken off on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/DdG4skT9Cl — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 3, 2021

Pretty much everybody on the planet earth believes that the hit is one that is dirty and should have never happened.

But, not surprisingly, former Detroit Red Wing Sean Avery has a different opinion and he used some rather foul language to get his point across.

Check it out.

Nation, what do you think? Was the hit dirty or is Avery actually right on this?