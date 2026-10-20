A familiar face to Detroit Red Wings fans is getting another opportunity to extend his NHL career.

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Veteran center Luke Glendening, who spent eight seasons with the Red Wings, has signed a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the New York Rangers.

The Rangers announced the move Monday, Oct. 19, as they look to address their lack of depth at center following an injury to another former Detroit player, Joe Veleno.

For Glendening, 37, the opportunity represents another chance to prove he still belongs in the NHL after failing to secure a contract entering the 2026-27 season.

Sep 25, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Luke Glendening (41) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Luke Glendening Signs Tryout With New York Rangers

According to the latest report on Glendening’s signing, New York has brought in the veteran center after losing Veleno to a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline him for approximately three months.

The Rangers confirmed the move through their official public relations account on Oct. 19.

“The Rangers have signed forward Luke Glendening to a professional tryout agreement (PTO),” the team announced.

Glendening spent the 2025-26 season with the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, appearing in 70 games and recording two goals and seven assists.

He also won 52.9% of his faceoffs, demonstrating that one of his most valuable attributes remains effective even deep into his 30s.

New York hopes that experience can eventually help stabilize its fourth line while Veleno recovers.

However, a PTO does not guarantee Glendening a spot on the Rangers’ roster. He can practice with the team during the tryout but would need to sign a standard NHL contract before appearing in a regular-season game.

Glendening Was a Fan Favorite With the Detroit Red Wings

For longtime Detroit fans, Glendening’s story is particularly memorable because of how unlikely his NHL career once seemed.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Glendening played college hockey at the University of Michigan, where he eventually served as team captain.

After going undrafted, he signed with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2012 before earning an NHL contract with the Red Wings in July 2013.

He made his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 12, 2013, beginning an eight-season run in Detroit.

During that stretch, Glendening appeared in 554 games with the Red Wings, recording 57 goals and 69 assists for 126 points.

Although he never developed into a major offensive contributor, Glendening earned respect for his relentless effort, defensive responsibility, penalty killing, and exceptional faceoff ability.

He also served as an alternate captain during his final seasons in Detroit.

Glendening eventually departed in 2021 and continued his NHL career with the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers Now Have Multiple Former Red Wings in Their Organization

One of the more interesting aspects of Glendening’s arrival is that the Rangers have recently added several players with Detroit connections.

Veleno, a former Red Wings first-round pick, joined New York before the season but is now on long-term injured reserve.

Meanwhile, former Detroit goaltender James Reimer recently signed a professional tryout agreement with the Hartford Wolf Pack, New York’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Glendening’s arrival gives the organization another familiar face from Detroit’s recent past.

As additional reporting on the Rangers’ decision explains, New York is looking for a dependable veteran who can handle defensive-zone responsibilities and provide experience on the penalty kill.

Glendening’s career faceoff success rate of 55.6% could also make him useful in critical defensive situations.

Red Wings Still Sorting Through Their Own Center Questions

For Detroit, the move comes as the Red Wings continue working through their own questions at center. As we recently reported, Marco Kasper has missed time with an upper-body injury, forcing adjustments to the lineup.

And with younger centers such as Nate Danielson attempting to establish themselves, Detroit has moved toward a different organizational approach than the one Glendening represented during his time with the team.

The Red Wings’ opening-night loss to the Rangers also featured Veleno facing his former team, another reminder of how many familiar names have found their way to New York.

Will Luke Glendening Earn Another NHL Contract?

Glendening has now appeared in 934 career NHL regular-season games, an impressive accomplishment for a player who was never selected in the draft.

Earlier this fall, he attended training camp with Tampa Bay on a professional tryout but was released before the start of the regular season.

The Rangers are giving him another opportunity.

Whether he earns a contract will likely depend on his performance in practice, New York’s roster needs, and how the coaching staff evaluates its options at fourth-line center.

At 37, Glendening is no longer being evaluated as a long-term building block. But his experience, leadership, and defensive reliability could still make him a valuable short-term addition.

And for Red Wings fans who remember his journey from undrafted Michigan captain to dependable NHL veteran, it’s another chapter in one of hockey’s more impressive underdog stories.

Glendening isn’t guaranteed another NHL game just yet, but he’s getting another chance to earn one.