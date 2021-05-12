Former Red Wings defenseman Christian Djoos departs for Switzerland

Sharing is caring!

First, it was forward Mathias Brome departing the Motor City for Switzerland. And now, defenseman Christian Djoos is joining him.

The former Detroit Red Wings defenseman has signed a two-year contract with EV Zug in of the Swiss National League in Switzerland:

Djoos was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2012 with the 195th overall pick, and was a member of their 2017-18 Stanley Cup winning team. He would eventually be traded to the Anaheim Ducks, and subsequently waived after signing a one-year contract extension.

He was claimed off waivers by the Red Wings in January, where he went on to score two goals with nine assists in 36 games played.