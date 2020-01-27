33.5 F
Detroit
Monday, January 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record

The record books have a new name to enter, and that person goes by the name of Martin Frk....
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Little Caesars Arena lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant [Photo]

Kobe Bryant's tragic death sent waves through the sports world and beyond on Sunday, causing players, teams, and arenas...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions Darius Slay talks about death of his idol, Kobe Bryant

On Sunday, the world seemed to stand still as we all learned that former Los Angeles Lakers' great Kobe...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The record books have a new name to enter, and that person goes by the name of Martin Frk.

Of course, Detroit Red Wings fans will remember him suiting up for the team briefly after being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He appeared in 68 games, scoring 11 goals with 25 points.

And now, he’s put the entire hockey world on notice once again with his hard shot.

His slap shot clocked in at 109.2 miles per hour during in the AHL Skills Competition at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The feat broke Zdeno Chara’s NHL record of 108.8 MPH set in 2012.

Frk, who now plays in the Los Angeles Kings organization, has scored 20 goals with 30 points with the Ontario Reign. While with the Griffins, he scored the game winning goal in 2017 to capture the Calder Cup.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleLittle Caesars Arena lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant [Photo]

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record

The record books have a new name to enter, and that person goes by the name of Martin Frk....
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Little Caesars Arena lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Kobe Bryant's tragic death sent waves through the sports world and beyond on Sunday, causing players, teams, and arenas across the country to honor...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions Darius Slay talks about death of his idol, Kobe Bryant

Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the world seemed to stand still as we all learned that former Los Angeles Lakers' great Kobe Bryant had died in a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

5 teams that could be the 49ers of 2020 list includes Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
3-12-1. That, unfortunately, was the Detroit Lions record in 2019. http://gty.im/1196676528 The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, finished with a 13-3 record and they are...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos finds a new home

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, former Detroit Tigers OF Nicholas Castellanos has found a new home. http://gty.im/1176425316 Castellanos, who was a free agent, has reached a 4-year deal...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Red Wings recall goaltender Pickard under emergency conditions

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions. They also assigned Kaden Fulcher to...
Read more

Red Wings All-Star Tyler Bertuzzi enjoyed festivities in St. Louis

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Almost nothing is going right for the Detroit Red Wings this season, but one silver lining is the fact that forward Tyler Bertuzzi earned...
Read more

Tyler Bertuzzi represents Red Wings at All-Star Skills Competition

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
While it hasn't been an ideal season for the Detroit Red Wings (worst in the NHL, in fact), one positive note is the further...
Read more

Where Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings stand one month before NHL trade deadline

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
We have just one month before the NHL trade deadline comes and goes and for the Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.