Former Red Wings forward Martin Frk breaks hardest shot record

The record books have a new name to enter, and that person goes by the name of Martin Frk.

Of course, Detroit Red Wings fans will remember him suiting up for the team briefly after being drafted in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He appeared in 68 games, scoring 11 goals with 25 points.

And now, he’s put the entire hockey world on notice once again with his hard shot.

His slap shot clocked in at 109.2 miles per hour during in the AHL Skills Competition at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The feat broke Zdeno Chara’s NHL record of 108.8 MPH set in 2012.

"Who's Shea Weber anyway?!" Martin Frk of the @ontarioreign had the shot heard round the world at the #AHLAllStar game, shattering the old Hardest Shot record with a 109.2 mph blast! pic.twitter.com/N5z6nliMj6 — AHL (@TheAHL) January 27, 2020

Frk, who now plays in the Los Angeles Kings organization, has scored 20 goals with 30 points with the Ontario Reign. While with the Griffins, he scored the game winning goal in 2017 to capture the Calder Cup.