Former Red Wings G Manny Legace reflects over summer tragedy [VIDEO]

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks tragically lost his life in a fireworks accident at the suburban Detroit home of goaltending coach Manny Legace during a 4th of July party this past summer.

Kivlenieks was struck in the chest by an errant firework mortar blast and succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital, with the cause of death being listed as chest trauma which triggered major damage to his heart and lungs.

Legace, who is the Blue Jackets’ goaltending coach, joined Bally Sports Detroit broadcaster Ken Daniels during the intermission of tonight’s exhibition game between the Red Wings and Blue Jackets to reflect on the tragedy, as well as his own bout with COVID-19.

