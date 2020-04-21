Former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood gives tour of Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

Joe Louis Arena stood by the banks of the Detroit River for nearly 40 years, serving as the home of the Detroit Red Wings and housing some of the greatest players and moments in NHL history before being closed forever in 2017.
And one former player who knew the building intimately was none other than former Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood, who spent the bulk of his career wearing the Winged Wheel while leading the team twice to the Stanley Cup as a starter (1998, 2008).
Check out this awesome behind-the-scenes tour that he gave alongside Fox Sports Detroit’s own Trevor Thompson shortly before the Red Wings closed out the 2016-17 regular season in the legendary venue.
We’ll definitely miss the charm and character of The Joe!