39.3 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

Former Red Wings goalie Chris Osgood gives tour of Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

Who better than to give a tour of The Joe than Ozzie?

By Michael Whitaker

Joe Louis Arena taken by DSN Wings editor Jeff Deacon

Joe Louis Arena stood by the banks of the Detroit River for nearly 40 years, serving as the home of the Detroit Red Wings and housing some of the greatest players and moments in NHL history before being closed forever in 2017.

Embed from Getty Images

And one former player who knew the building intimately was none other than former Red Wings goaltender Chris Osgood, who spent the bulk of his career wearing the Winged Wheel while leading the team twice to the Stanley Cup as a starter (1998, 2008).

Embed from Getty Images

Check out this awesome behind-the-scenes tour that he gave alongside Fox Sports Detroit’s own Trevor Thompson shortly before the Red Wings closed out the 2016-17 regular season in the legendary venue.

We’ll definitely miss the charm and character of The Joe!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Detroit
broken clouds
39.3 ° F
41 °
37 °
65 %
3.5mph
75 %
Tue
41 °
Wed
48 °
Thu
49 °
Fri
53 °
Sat
53 °

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas comments on Michael Jordan allegedly blocking him from Dream Team

Throughout Isiah Thomas' career, he accomplished just about everything, including winning Back-to-Back NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons. But one...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Did Bob Quinn just float a warning signal to Detroit Lions fans?

Prior to the past week or so, the big NFL Draft question was, which team will the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL...
Read more
Previous articleChris Ilitch, Detroit Tigers make decision on employee layoffs
Next articleLos Angeles Chargers reveal epic new uniforms for 2020 season

Comments

More Articles Like This

Potential new NHL format could spell disaster for Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down all gameplay while also closing player facilities. And while a solution continues...
Read more

Red Wings’ Brendan Shanahan destroys Calgary’s Jarome Iginla’s face (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames aren't exactly historical rivals, but they both featured players who knew how to rough it up and...
Read more

On This Date: Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom plays final NHL game (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom carved out a Hall of Fame career in the Motor City, during which he became known as...
Read more

14 minutes of the NHL absolutely hating Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom took more than his fair share of abuse during his career, during which he became regarded as...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.