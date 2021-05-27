Former Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard at peace in retirement

Sharing is caring!

Former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard made the decision to officially hang up the pads after 14 seasons in the NHL, all spent with Detroit.

He’s the third winningest goaltender in franchise history, behind only Chris Osgood and Terry Sawchuck. In 14 seasons, he compiled a 246-196-70 career record with a 2.62 goals-against average and 24 shutouts in 543 games.

Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News recently caught up with Howard, who is coaching his young sons and having a blast since calling it a career.

►Question: How is retirement treating you? Are you enjoying it?

►Answer: Loving it. Obviously it has its challenges, not only for myself but for the whole family. Guess what, dad is home all the time now. It never used to be really like that. So it’s been an adjustment but I was lucky my boys are old enough (James will be 10 and Henry 7 within the next couple months) to be involved in hockey and I was able to jump right in and coach for them. That kind of filled my hockey void.

I am with them six or so days at the rink. I’ve been busy with hockey and I absolutely love the challenge of teaching the game to these young boys and girls. I love hockey so much and I want to share that with these kids.

►Q. Those are good ages for you to really impact them as far as the game. The coaching part of it, you’ve really jumped into I’ve heard and it seems like you really enjoy it. Would you consider …

►A. Would I see myself coaching in the pro game? I’ve always said absolutely not, but at this point in time I’m leaving all options open. I’m not sure what I want to do still. I’m giving myself to the fall before I make a decision on what is going to be the next step.

But I just love coaching the kids. I love the challenge. For me, I know how I want to say something, but saying it to a professional or college or junior player (is different). But for these kids, you have to simplify it and they all might not get it. So the challenge of saying it in a different way where the light bulb goes off and they say “I get it,” I find that really, really gratifying.

They can get so frustrated with themselves with doing something wrong, and it might not be their fault. It’s probably my fault and the way I’m explaining it. But I find so much joy in the smiles on their faces and the excitement when they understand something. It’s really cool to see.

►Q. Just the excitement in your voice …

►A. Don’t get me wrong, Ted. I can’t wait for the season to end. I need a break (laughter).

►Q. Did you miss going down to Little Caesars Arena? It seems like with a lot of guys, it’s not until the second season that retirement really hits. What did you miss most?

►A. I missed being around the guys in the dressing room. I missed going on the road and having the team dinners, or going out with meals with just the guys. I missed that — I still do miss it.

The only other thing I missed is playing in front of the fans. There’s no other rush than going out there on the ice and playing in front of 20,000 people, no matter how the game unfolds. It’s still so cool to know you’re going out there and all eyes are on us.

– – Quotes via Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News Link – –