Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek’s cheap stunt leads to all-out melee

By Michael Whitaker

It got rough near the end of the Detroit Red Wings matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena!

There were several dust-ups throughout the game, but none bigger late in the third period after Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri collided with former Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, immediately sparking an all-out melee.

However, replays show that Mrazek knew what he was doing, immediately moving into the path of an oncoming Fabbri.

Carolina forward Vincent Trochek and Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi were both given game misconducts and thrown from the game, while Fabbri was called for goaltender interference.

