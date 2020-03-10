Former Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek’s cheap stunt leads to all-out melee

It got rough near the end of the Detroit Red Wings matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at Little Caesars Arena!

There were several dust-ups throughout the game, but none bigger late in the third period after Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri collided with former Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, immediately sparking an all-out melee.

- Advertisement -

However, replays show that Mrazek knew what he was doing, immediately moving into the path of an oncoming Fabbri.

Mrazek slyly tries to run some interference on Fabbri, who runs him over. Mayhem in Hockeytown.#LGRW #LetsGoCanes pic.twitter.com/BMenQ3lwJb — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 11, 2020

Petr Mrazek initiates contact with Robby Fabbri, and that leads to a lot of things. pic.twitter.com/KNCPowThAj — Brett Finger (@brett_finger) March 11, 2020

- Advertisement -

Carolina forward Vincent Trochek and Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi were both given game misconducts and thrown from the game, while Fabbri was called for goaltender interference.