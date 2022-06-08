Former rival Jashon Cornell now ‘loves’ Aidan Hutchinson

With the No. 2 overall selection on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected DE Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan Wolverines.

It was Hutchinson who declared his belief not long after his being taken by the Lions that he was the perfect fit and now with several new teammates at Lions Rookie minicamp, he’s thrilled to be back out on the gridiron.

Of course, the Lions also have a player on the roster from Michigan’s chief rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes. DE Jashon Cornell, whom they selected with the 235th overall pick in 2020, may have been a rival of Hutchinson’s in the past, but now they’re both working towards the same common goal while wearing the same colors.

“I love Aidan, even though he’s a Michigan guy,” Cornell explained Lions’ second practice of minicamp Wednesday. “I told him from day one, ‘You’ve never beaten me,’ so I have no problems with him. Like, ‘You never beat me at home or away, so we’re good over here.'”

Aidan Hutchinson earns love from former rival

“He’s a great player, I can say it. He’s showed me his ability,” said Cornell. “You gotta prove to me first how good you are as a pass rusher and by the second or third practice, I was like, alright, you’re legit. He’s got it. He can pass rush from the inside, from the outside. I was like, you’re a legit player now. He’s showing that he’s great for the NFL and I think Aidan’s a great piece for our defensive line.”

