Former SNL comedian Norm MacDonald dies at 61

According to reports, former Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor and comedian Norm MacDonald has died at the age of 61.

Deadline Hollywood is reporting that MacDonald passed away “after a long and private battle with cancer.”

Rest in peace, Norm, there will never been anyone quite like you.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic…

“He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Norm Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and dear friend Lori Jo Hoekstra was with him this morning when he passed (Cont.) https://t.co/wSbwGQ8Syp — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021