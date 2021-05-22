Former Spartan Rocket Watts officially announces transfer destination

Sharing is caring!

After a disappointing season with the Michigan State Spartans, sophomore Rocket Watts announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal last month. And now, we know where he’ll be playing next season.

Watts announced on his social media account of his intentions to transfer to Mississippi State:

Watts is now the 4th Spartan to transfer, joining the likes of Foster Loyer (Davidson), forward Thomas Kithier (Valparaiso) and guard Jack Hoiberg (Texas-Arlington).

In 55 games played with the Spartans, Watts averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 assists per game. During his sophomore season, Watts averaged 7.7 points in 22.6 minutes per game while shooting just 33.6%.