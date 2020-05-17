41.2 F
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Former Spartans standout Miles Bridges calls Michael Jordan’s bluff

In case it has not been shoved down your throat enough over the past month or so on ‘The Last Dance,’ Michael Jordan is extremely competitive.

Back in 2015, when Jordan was 52, he was asked by France’s L’Equipe if he thought he could beat his Charlotte Hornets players one-on-one.

Jordan’s response was predictable.

L’Equipe: Do you think you can play against some of your guys right now? Do you sometimes do that or not? Could you win on one-on-ones against them?

Jordan: I’m pretty sure I can, so I don’t want to do that and demolish their confidence. So I stay away from them, I let them think they’re good…but I’m too old to do that anyway.

Jordan, who is now 57-years-old, is still the owner of the Hornets and one of his current players, Miles Bridges, is calling his bosses’ bluff. (Though he is 5 years late to the party!)

Bridges must have read the headline and thought this was something new so he chimed in.

That being said, I would bet Jordan still thinks he could beat his current players one-one-one.

By Arnold Powell

