Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston finds a new home

According to multiple reports this morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has found a new home.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Winston, who is a free agent, is closing in on a 1-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

As the #Saints and FA QB Jameis Winston close in on a 1-year deal, worth noting Winston turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere to learn from some of the best. The former #Bucs starter put the emphasis on his future in a smart choice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2020

Winston reportedly turned down a more lucrative deal elsewhere to learn from future Hall of Fame QB, Drew Brees.