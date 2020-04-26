41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, April 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston finds a new home

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke finds an NFL home

Don Drysdale - 0
Just a couple of years ago, some thought former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke would eventually be one of the top quarterbacks selected in...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select FCS quarterback in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, there was a number of Detroit Lions fans who wanted their team to select QB Tua Tagovailoa with...
Read more

Featured Video

According to multiple reports this morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has found a new home.

Ian Rapoport is reporting that Winston, who is a free agent, is closing in on a 1-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Winston reportedly turned down a more lucrative deal elsewhere to learn from future Hall of Fame QB, Drew Brees.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views133

More on this topic

Previous article2021 NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions selecting QB in Round 1
Next articleSt. James: 5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.