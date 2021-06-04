Former teammates Kerryon Johnson, Travis Fulgham throw shade at Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Kerryon Johnson and Travis Fulgham both started off their NFL careers with the Detroit Lions and both are teammates once again with the Philadelphia Eagles.

During their time in the Motor City, both Johnson and Fulgham had the fun (sarcastic) opportunity to play for former Lions head coach, Matt Patricia.

It is well-documented that Patricia was not a players’ coach and apparently, Johnson and Fulgham still hold a bit of a grudge.

Following the Eagles’ practice on Thursday, Johnson and Fulgham tossed some shade at the Lions during a little exchange on Twitter.

Check it out.

Aye i haven’t laughed at practice in years give me a break😂 https://t.co/zF0rLTrXk5 — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) June 3, 2021

Forgot where u came from 😂😂 my bad — TF13 🐺 (@TravisFulgham) June 3, 2021

To be fair to the Lions’ organization, Matt Patricia (and Bob Quinn) have been fired and we have to assume that both Johnson and Fulgham would have much more fun playing for Dan Campbell.