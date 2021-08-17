Former teammates of Don Mulbach react to his release from Lions

The Detroit Lions made the decision to part ways with veteran long-snapper Don Mulbach earlier today after 17 years and 260 career games, officially bringing to end an era in the Motor City that began in 2004.

Almost immediately, reactions began pouring in front some of his current and former teammates.

Legend. As a player-more so as a man and a friend 🙏🙏👊🏻👊🏻 https://t.co/s9kxThnTdF — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 17, 2021

Muuuuule the 🐐!!!! What a career!!! One of the best teammates ever!!! 🙌🏽 https://t.co/FBNJZmDztM — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) August 17, 2021

Congrats on an epic career buddy. Wow!!! Finally you can get good at golf!! https://t.co/Qslz3MeXI9 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) August 17, 2021

Great teammate and guy! Many blessings to whatever is next for Muhl! — DK (@DevonKennard) August 17, 2021

One of the best people I’ve ever gotten to meet! Retire the number👀👀 https://t.co/n0Ji3ZPeT4 — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) August 17, 2021

The goat… even better teammate!!! https://t.co/gD6kNVN189 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) August 17, 2021