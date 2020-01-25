Former Tiger Justin Verlander gives ridiculous excuse for Astros cheating

Justin Verlander certainly didn’t earn himself any new fans tonight.

While accepting the AL Cy Young award at the New York Baseball Writers of America dinner tonight, the former Tigers and current Houston Astros ace decided to pour a little gasoline on the fire that is the Astros cheating scandal by saying they were simply more “technologically advanced”

Oh Justin, are you serious right now? Cheating makes you “more technically advanced”?

The Astros have already paid dearly for their sign stealing scandal, having decided to fire manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

How ironic, since Verlander fancies himself as once of the cleanest players in the game, and has routinely spoken out against other teams’ use of sign stealing.