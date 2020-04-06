Former Tiger Justin Verlander posts heartfelt message following death of Al Kaline

On Monday afternoon, Detroit Tigers Nation took a shot to the gut when news broke that Hall of Famer Al Kaline passed away at the age of 85.

Moments after the news broke, former Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander took to Twitter to post a message for one of his mentors.

Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

RIP, Al.