23.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers News

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, HC Matt Patricia scheduled for press conference

We can pretty much predict exactly what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on potential trade for No. 3 pick

As we speak, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, there...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The Astros were alleged to have been using an electronic system to steal signs (an illegal act in the MLB), while players and coaches would then reportedly bang on a trash can to tip off batters to the upcoming pitch. General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were subsequently fired in the aftermath, as well as several other former Astros who had moved on to different cities.

He told The San Francisco Chronicle that he’s been receiving death threats over the issue – and it’s not even the first time. But it doesn’t sound as though he’s letting it get to him.

- Advertisement -

“Whatever, I don’t care. I’ve dealt with a lot of death threats before. It’s just another thing on my plate,” he said.

Fiers was signed by the Tigers in 2017 after winning the World Series with the Astros in 2017, with whom he spent 2015 through 2017. He’s currently playing with the Oakland A’s.

Fiers also explained that he’s not worried about facing any retaliation from any of his former teammates or players who may view him as a snitch now. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be giving back his World Series ring.

“If I’m worried about any retaliation, I’m not going to be ready for the season,” he said.

“I said from the beginning, ‘I’m not away from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys,'” Fiers continued. “Suspensions, fines — I’m willing to take as much punishment as they do. If they ask me to [return the ring], it’s not the end of the world.”

– – Quotes via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle Link– –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, HC Matt Patricia scheduled for press conference

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, HC Matt Patricia scheduled for press conference

Arnold Powell - 0
We can pretty much predict exactly what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will say but you can bet...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on potential trade for No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
As we speak, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, there is plenty of time before...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

Don Drysdale - 0
Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, 'someone close' to Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James told him that...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

10 Biggest Detroit Lions’ draft busts in the last 35 years

Arnold Powell - 0
Being a Lions fan surely comes with its ups and downs, especially when the NFL Draft starts to get closer on the calendar. You...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander wants to stay elite

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is entering his 16th season in Major League Baseball, and he wants to be able to stay at...
Read more

Report: Former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff banned from San Francisco Giants World Series reunion

Detroit Tigers News Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from The Athletic, former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff has been banned from the San Francisco Giants 10-year World Series Championship...
Read more

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera admits he was overweight last season

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
The struggles that Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has undergone concerning his health aren't exactly a secret. Knee issues plus problems with his weight...
Read more

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers teams of all-time

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.