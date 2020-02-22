Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The Astros were alleged to have been using an electronic system to steal signs (an illegal act in the MLB), while players and coaches would then reportedly bang on a trash can to tip off batters to the upcoming pitch. General Manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were subsequently fired in the aftermath, as well as several other former Astros who had moved on to different cities.

He told The San Francisco Chronicle that he’s been receiving death threats over the issue – and it’s not even the first time. But it doesn’t sound as though he’s letting it get to him.

- Advertisement -

“Whatever, I don’t care. I’ve dealt with a lot of death threats before. It’s just another thing on my plate,” he said.

Fiers was signed by the Tigers in 2017 after winning the World Series with the Astros in 2017, with whom he spent 2015 through 2017. He’s currently playing with the Oakland A’s.

Fiers also explained that he’s not worried about facing any retaliation from any of his former teammates or players who may view him as a snitch now. However, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be giving back his World Series ring.

“If I’m worried about any retaliation, I’m not going to be ready for the season,” he said.

“I said from the beginning, ‘I’m not away from this. I was part of that team, I was one of those guys,'” Fiers continued. “Suspensions, fines — I’m willing to take as much punishment as they do. If they ask me to [return the ring], it’s not the end of the world.”

– – Quotes via Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle Link– –