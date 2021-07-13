Former Tiger Nicholas Castellanos shares thoughts on Miguel Cabrera [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Cincinnati Reds slugger Nicholas Castellanos started out his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers while playing with future Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera.

Now, Castellanos is an All-Star and he shared his thoughts on Miggy.

“I’ve got nothing but love for Miggy. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”

One thing is for sure, the Tigers sure could use a player like Castellanos right about now!

