Friday, January 24, 2020
Detroit Tigers News

Former Tigers Brad Ausmus and Justin Verlander to reunite?

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Agent Scott Boras says Astros players shouldn’t have to apologize

You can go ahead and scratch Scott Boras off the list of people who think the Houston Astros should...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers release statement following passing of PA announcer Jay Allen

The Detroit Tigers family is in mourning after public address announcer Jay Allen succumbed to cancer earlier this morning....
Read more
Arnold Powell

Could former Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus and pitcher Justin Verlander soon be joining forces once again?

Well, according to reports that is a possibility as Ausmus is among the candidates to become the next manager of the Houston Astros.

Ausmus spent 10 years of his Major League catching career with the Astros.

Nation what would be your thoughts on the Astros hiring Ausmus?

