Former Tigers commentator Rod Allen has message for Detroit

Former Detroit Tigers color commentator Rod Allen has landed a new gig, joining the Miami Marlins as an analyst.

Of course, he spent 21 years in the broadcast booth with the Tigers alongside Mario Impemba, which came to an end in the 2018 season following a physical altercation between the two; they were both promptly suspended by the network and missed the final 22 games of the season.

Allen took to Twitter earlier today to post a message to the fans of Detroit, thanking them and promising to “do them proud”.