Former Tigers’ first-round pick released by Phillies





The Philadelphia Phillies have released right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows, their former Triple-A Lehigh Valley pitcher and the Detroit Tigers’ first-round pick in 2015.

Burrows, 27, initially showed promise in Double-A Reading, where he pitched effectively. However, his performance deteriorated after being promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in May. During his time with Lehigh Valley, Burrows struggled significantly with control issues, walking 18 batters in 13 1/3 innings. These struggles were reflected in his high ERA of 8.10, leading to his eventual release by the Phillies.

Tigers Draft Beau Burrows 22nd Overall

Drafted 22nd overall by the Tigers out of Weatherford High School in Texas, Burrows had a challenging path in Major League Baseball. He made his Major League debut with the Tigers in 2020, pitching 6 2/3 innings with a 5.40 ERA. Despite his initial appearance, his opportunities with the Tigers were limited. He made just one appearance in the 2021 season before being demoted to the Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate. Shortly after this demotion, Burrows was designated for assignment and removed from the Tigers’ 40-man roster.

The Minnesota Twins claimed Burrows off waivers after his DFA from the Tigers. In Minnesota, Burrows pitched in five games during the latter part of the 2021 season. However, his stint with the Twins was also short-lived, as he continued to face challenges on the mound.

In 2022, Burrows joined the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, pitching for their Triple-A team in Oklahoma City. His tenure with the Dodgers was followed by a move to the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, where he spent most of the last year.

Despite his early promise and high draft position, Burrows has faced numerous obstacles in his professional career. His struggle with control and consistency has been a recurring issue, hindering his ability to secure a stable position in the Major Leagues. The release from the Phillies marks another setback in Burrows’ career, leaving his future in professional baseball uncertain.

Burrows’ journey underscores the challenges many high-drafted players face in transitioning from promising prospects to successful Major League players. While his early career was marked by potential and high expectations, the realities of professional baseball have proven to be difficult for Burrows. His ongoing control issues, highlighted by his performance with Lehigh Valley, have been a significant factor in his struggles and ultimate release.

The next steps for Burrows remain to be seen. Whether he will find another opportunity within Major League Baseball or potentially explore options in other leagues or roles within the sport is uncertain. His journey serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of a career in professional baseball, where early promise does not always translate into long-term success.

For now, Burrows will need to regroup and address the control issues that have plagued his career if he hopes to return to a Major League roster in the future.