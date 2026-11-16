The Baseball Hall of Fame released its 2027 BBWAA ballot on Monday, and four former Detroit Tigers are on it: outfielder Torii Hunter and pitchers Andrew Miller, Francisco Rodríguez and Joakim Soria. Twenty-seven players are on the ballot, 14 of them for the first time.

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Hunter played for Detroit in 2013 and 2014, Soria in 2014 and 2015, Rodríguez in 2016 and 2017, and Miller began his career with the Tigers in 2006 and 2007 after they drafted him sixth overall. Ballots are due Dec. 31, and the results are announced Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Jul 11, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer is reflected in the glasses of Torii Hunter as he delivers his Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame induction speech at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Where the Tigers on the Hall of Fame Ballot Stand

Rodríguez and Hunter are the only two of the four who have been voted on before. Rodríguez finished 15th in the 2026 voting at 11.8% of the vote, and Hunter finished 16th at 8.7%. A candidate needs 75% of the ballots cast to be elected, so both have a long way to climb. Miller and Soria are newcomers and have never appeared on a ballot. It is going to be very hard for any of the former Tigers players to get into the hall of fame in 2027.

Torii Hunter Is Running Out of Chances

A player stays on the ballot for a maximum of 10 elections, and only as long as he keeps drawing at least 5% of the vote. This will be Hunter’s seventh time on the ballot and Rodríguez’s fifth, so Rodríguez has the longer runway of the two. Even if neither gets in this year, they still have a few more chances. The former Tigers players may have to wait another year or two to make it into Cooperstown, New York.

Buster Posey Leads a Crowded 2027 Class

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey is on the ballot for the first time. It would be hard to believe that Posey would not get in on the first ballot.

Carlos Beltrán and Andruw Jones were the only two players elected in the 2026 balloting, so there is a chance that more get in this time. Chase Utley, Andy Pettitte, Félix Hernández and Alex Rodriguez all return after finishing third, fourth, fifth and sixth a year ago, at 59.1%, 48.5%, 46.1% and 40% of the vote. It would not be a surprise to see them make it into the hall of fame in 2027.

There is no limit on how many players can be elected in a single year. The limit is on the voters: an elector may name no more than 10 candidates on a ballot. So if Posey, Utley, Pettitte, Hernández and Rodriguez all cleared 75% in 2027, there would be nothing stopping a sixth or a seventh from getting in with them.