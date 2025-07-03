Former Tigers Pitcher Matt Gage Returns to Giants

Matt Gage Heads Back to San Francisco

It’s a homecoming of sorts for former Detroit Tigers pitcher Matt Gage. The lefty has signed a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants, the team that originally drafted him back in 2014. After a brief hiatus with the Tigers, Gage finds himself reporting to Triple-A Sacramento, where he hopes to rekindle the magic that got him his first big-league shot.

Gage’s Short Stint with the Tigers

In his time with the Tigers, Gage made an impression in limited action, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings during his brief stint. Unfortunately, he was designated for assignment to clear space for fellow pitcher Dietrich Enns. Gage went unclaimed on waivers, leading him to elect free agency after declining an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo.

Despite the setback in Detroit, Gage showcased his skill set in the minors. Over 32 1/3 innings with the Toledo Mud Hens, he posted an impressive 1.67 ERA, adding 28 strikeouts against just four walks. This strong performance was a key factor that propelled him to the Tigers in June 2025.

A Rollercoaster Career Revival

Gage’s career has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. After being drafted by the Giants, he faced numerous challenges, including a release in 2018. His journey took him through independent leagues and even a stint in Mexico before he found his footing again. Altering his mechanics played a crucial role in his resurgence, leading to a noteworthy major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022.

The Giants will likely welcome a familiar face as they look to bolster their bullpen numbers. For Gage, this move not only reconnects him with his original MLB home but also offers a fresh opportunity to prove his worth at the highest level.

Just the Facts: A Look at Matt Gage’s Journey

Drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2014 (10th round)

Recorded 5 2/3 scoreless innings with the Detroit Tigers

Achieved a 1.67 ERA with the Toledo Mud Hens over 32 1/3 innings

Struck out 28 batters, walking just four prior to his promotion

Experienced a career revival after altering his pitching mechanics

Looking Ahead for Gage and the Giants

For Gage, rejoining the Giants marks another chapter in a career filled with twists and turns. It’ll be interesting to see how he adapts to the challenges ahead in Sacramento and if he can work his way back to the big leagues. Let’s see if the arm’s still got life.