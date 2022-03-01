Former UFC Champion arrested for attempted murder

According to a report from ESPN, former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday in Santa Clara, California for attempted murder.

Velasquez is currently being held without bail and has a court date set for Wednesday.

From ESPN:

The San Jose Police Department announced Monday evening that there was a shooting in the city near the intersection of Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. Police said one adult male was shot at least once and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, police identified Velasquez as the shooter.

“The motives and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” per the San Jose Police public information Twitter account.

Velasquez, who is now 39 years old, retired from Mixed Martial Arts in 2019. He has since been coaching at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California.