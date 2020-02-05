Former UM quarterback Shea Patterson to participate in NFL Combine

Former Michigan Wolverines quarterback has accepted an invitation to participate in this year’s NFL Combine, according to a report from Wolverines writer Angelique Chengelis.

Patterson himself also tweeted out the news:

“I’m here to prove I’m a starter in the NFL,” Patterson told reporters during the Senior Bowl. “That’s all there is to it. I’m going to work to get there. Obviously, because nothing’s ever given. But that’s how I see myself eventually, whether it’s Year 1 or Year 2 or Year 3.”

Patterson has been preparing for the Draft by taking part in workouts at IMG Academy. The Combine will be taking place at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis from February 24 through the first day of March.

– – Quote courtesy of Aaron McCann 0f MLive – –