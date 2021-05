Sharing is caring!

There is unfortunate news from the NBA world to report this afternoon.

Former Utah Jazz center Mark Eaton, who played his entire career with the team, passed away yesterday after injuries sustained in a bicycle crash in Park City, UT. A passerby found him unconscious in the road; he was soon transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Eaton holds the NBA record for most blocks in a season with 456, as well as the highest blocks per game average in League history with 3.50.