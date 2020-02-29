25.6 F
Former Wolverine Khaleke Hudson leads all linebackers at NFL Combine on bench press

He led all linebackers with 30 reps at 225 lbs!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NFL Combine is in full swing at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and one former Michigan Wolverine is already turning heads!

Linebackers had their turn on the bench press on Thursday, and Khaleke Hudson lead the entire group with a full 30 reps at 225 lbs…four more than the next linebacker!

Check out the video for yourself:

How is Hudson going to fare in the NFL?

