Former Wolverine Mike Barrett addresses Jim Harbaugh passing on him in 2024 NFL Draft

Mike Barrett Reflects on NFL Draft and Future Matchup with Chargers

Former Michigan Wolverines linebacker Mike Barrett’s journey into the NFL culminated with his selection by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While thrilled to join the Panthers, Barrett shared that his initial preference was to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, as revealed in a recent interview with Panthers.com.

Mike Barrett Looking Forward to Facing the Chargers

Mike Barrett is particularly eager for the Panthers’ Week 2 matchup against the Chargers. This game will reunite him with familiar faces, including his former Michigan teammate, Junior Colson, who was drafted by the Chargers in the third round. Barrett expressed his excitement about this reunion, stating, “It’s going to be exciting to look over on the sideline and see them on the opposite side. I know they’ll talk trash. But excited to see all my old coaches, old teammates.”

A Lighthearted Message to the Chargers

Despite the professional competition, Mike Barrett approached the Chargers’ decision with a sense of humor. He texted his former Michigan colleagues, playfully promising to make the Chargers “pay” for not selecting him. Reflecting on his draft experience and his new opportunity with the Panthers, Barrett confidently declared during rookie camp, “I’m most definitely the steal of the draft. Carolina got a great player, a great teammate, a great person, a heck of an athlete.”

A Stellar Collegiate Career

Barrett’s college career at Michigan was marked by leadership and outstanding performance. Serving as team captain in 2023, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in both 2022 and 2023. His final season stats were impressive, with 65 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 quarterback hurries, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 pass breakups.

Ready to Prove His Worth

As Barrett prepares for his NFL journey with the Panthers, he carries the confidence and determination to prove his value on the field. His impressive track record and positive attitude promise a bright future in Carolina, where he aims to make a significant impact and continue his legacy of excellence.

