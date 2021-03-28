Formula reveals Detroit Lions extra opponent for 2021

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the NFL will soon announce that they are going to expand the regular season from 16 games to 17 games beginning with the 2021 season.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

If this does indeed become official, and the formula Peter King released back in February is used, the Detroit Lions will play an extra road game in 2021. That matchup, according to King, would be on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Using the formula reported by @peter_king (https://t.co/LAbNkZCi5p), here are the expected matchups for the NFL's 17th game for each team in 2021. pic.twitter.com/x4D4uF4jue — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 28, 2021

Nation, will the Lions beat the Broncos?