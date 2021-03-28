Formula reveals Detroit Lions extra opponent for 2021

by

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the NFL will soon announce that they are going to expand the regular season from 16 games to 17 games beginning with the 2021 season.

If this does indeed become official, and the formula Peter King released back in February is used, the Detroit Lions will play an extra road game in 2021. That matchup, according to King, would be on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Nation, will the Lions beat the Broncos?

