Four Safe Bets on the Pistons Keep-or-Cut Board

Detroit Pistons post-Game 7 roster decisions start with a hard split. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland II, and Ausar Thompson sit in the safest group because they are under multiyear team control, while fringe spots look far less secure on a roster that finished 60-22 and reached a seven-game second-round series against Cleveland after beating Orlando in seven games in round one.

The contract sheet sharpens that divide for the Detroit Pistons. Detroit is operating $38,435,507 over the cap with total allocations of $193,082,507 for 2025-26, so the easiest spots to move are the low-commitment and end-of-roster deals, not the players already tied to long-term money.

Safe

Cunningham is the clearest lock on the Detroit Pistons keep-or-cut board. His five-year extension runs from 2025 through 2029, and his $46,394,100 cap hit for 2025-26 is already built into Detroit’s books for next season.

Stewart belongs here too for the Detroit Pistons. He is under a four-year extension that runs through 2027, which gives Detroit a controlled frontcourt piece beyond the immediate offseason.

Holland and Thompson are also structurally safe because both remain on rookie-scale deals. Holland is under contract through 2027, and Thompson is under contract through 2026, giving the Detroit Pistons time to keep developing both wings without an immediate contract squeeze.

Probably back

Marcus Sasser and Chaz Lanier fit in the next tier for the Detroit Pistons. Sasser is under his rookie contract through 2026, while Lanier is on a four-year second-round deal through 2028.

Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert also have more protection than the fringe group because they are already on Detroit’s books beyond the end of this season. Robinson’s deal runs through 2027, and LeVert’s runs through 2026, which makes them easier for the Detroit Pistons to keep in the rotation mix than players headed straight to the market.

Decision point

Jalen Duren lands here because the timeline is getting real for the Detroit Pistons. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025-26, so Detroit is getting close to a call on whether he is part of the longer-term salary structure.

Kevin Huerter is in the same bucket for a different reason. His 2025-26 cap hit is $17,991,071, and he is entering the final season of his current contract, which gives Detroit an expiring salary slot that could be kept for rotation continuity or used in trade matching.

Tobias Harris also stands out on the cap sheet because his 2025-26 cap hit is $26,634,146. The available sourcing here confirms the number on the Detroit Pistons’ books, which keeps him in the middle of any offseason roster math.

Most vulnerable

Javonte Green, Wendell Moore Jr., and Tolu Smith III are the easiest names to place on the cut-risk side because their contract statuses carry less team obligation. Green is listed as a 2026 unrestricted free agent, Moore is listed as a 2026 free agent on a two-way arrangement, and Smith has a 2026 club option designation.

Those are the spots that usually get squeezed first when a team is already over the cap and looking for flexibility. The Detroit Pistons also have dead-money charges for Dario Saric, Bobi Klintman, and Isaac Jones, which adds even more pressure to the back end of the roster.

The Detroit Pistons offseason board gets defined by two questions first: whether Duren gets treated like part of the long-term core before his rookie deal expires, and whether Huerter’s expiring contract stays on the roster or becomes Detroit’s cleanest salary-matching piece.