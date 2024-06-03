Four-Star Prospect Julius Holly Eyes Michigan for Official Visit This Weekend





Four-Star Recruit Julius Holly Eyes Michigan for Official Visit

Upcoming Visit to Ann Arbor

Alpharetta, Georgia’s four-star edge prospect Julius Holly is set to make an official visit to the University of Michigan this upcoming weekend, marking his first trip to the university. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound athlete from the 2025 recruiting class has gained significant attention from top college programs across the nation, holding 33 scholarship offers, including one from Michigan which was extended last May.

Holly has expressed substantial interest in Michigan, citing both the university’s prestigious engineering program and its strong football tradition. “I’m definitely interested considering they have one of if not the best engineering programs in college football,” Holly remarked. He also praised the Wolverines’ defense, stating, “I thought they looked amazing and had one of the best defensive lines in the nation probably second to none.”

Building Relationships

The visit also offers Holly a chance to interact further with Michigan’s coaching staff, including the team’s new defensive line coach, Lou Esposito. Holly shared his positive impression of Esposito, describing him as “a really cool guy, good coach.” This interaction could play a crucial role as Holly navigates his recruitment journey.

A Busy Schedule Ahead

Following his visit to Michigan, Holly has also scheduled official visits to other high-profile programs like Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M in the subsequent weekends. His commitment is expected to be announced sometime in late July or early August, though no predictions have been made yet regarding his likely choice.

Ranked as the No. 354 overall prospect in his class by the 247Sports Composite rankings, Holly is the 25th top edge rusher nationally and holds the 41st spot among Georgia recruits. His potential addition would be a significant boost to any team’s defensive line, given his noted capabilities and athletic prowess.