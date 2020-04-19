57.1 F
Detroit
Sunday, April 19, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Fowler: Detroit Lions could be ‘open for business’ for No. 3 and No. 35 picks

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
overcast clouds
57.1 ° F
62 °
53.6 °
54 %
3.9mph
90 %
Sun
56 °
Mon
56 °
Tue
43 °
Wed
42 °
Thu
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas comments on Michael Jordan allegedly blocking him from Dream Team

Throughout Isiah Thomas' career, he accomplished just about everything, including winning Back-to-Back NBA Championships with the Detroit Pistons. But one...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

The Detroit Lions No. 3 (maybe No. 2) tight end just became available

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a week away and the Detroit Lions have some holes on...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Mock Draft: Double trade back lands Detroit Lions with 4 Top 40 picks

There has been plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions trading the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL...
Read more
Arnold Powell

The 2020 NFL Draft is just days away and the talk of the town is what will happen with the Detroit Lions and the No. 3 overall pick they currently hold.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are probably ‘open for business’ when it comes to trading the No. 3 and No. 35 picks.

From ESPN:

Elsewhere in the division, the Detroit Lions are open for business with the third overall pick (although they also have been linked to Okudah in that spot). That probably means they are open for business at No. 35 too. They signed more than a dozen free agents, but they could be looking to bolster their defensive front.

“They are a team that will put a lot of feelers out there. Not sure if they will actually do anything,” one exec said. “The interior defensive line might be an area for them.”

Considering there isn’t great depth at defensive tackle this year, getting the right guy could necessitate a move back into the first round.

Nation, do you think it would be wise for the Lions to trade back into the first round to select a defensive tackle?

My opinion is that Bob Quinn would be even more incompetent than I already think he is if he trades back into Round 1!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleLatest 7-round mock draft is exactly what the doctor ordered for Detroit Lions
Next articleLas Vegas hints at what Detroit Lions will do with No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Las Vegas hints at what Detroit Lions will do with No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft? That has been the biggest question for the past...
Read more

Latest 7-round mock draft is exactly what the doctor ordered for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
It has been a long month for sports fans but on Thursday night, the 2020 NFL Draft will get underway and for a few...
Read more

The single greatest throw of Matthew Stafford’s career [Video]

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has had some absolutely brilliant throws throughout his NFL career. That being said,...
Read more

Flashback: Mic’d up Matthew Stafford punks Dallas Cowboys for game-winning TD

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The date was October 27th of 2013. The Detroit Lions were facing the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. The Lions were down 30-24 with just...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.