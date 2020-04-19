Fowler: Detroit Lions could be ‘open for business’ for No. 3 and No. 35 picks

The 2020 NFL Draft is just days away and the talk of the town is what will happen with the Detroit Lions and the No. 3 overall pick they currently hold.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are probably ‘open for business’ when it comes to trading the No. 3 and No. 35 picks.

From ESPN:

Elsewhere in the division, the Detroit Lions are open for business with the third overall pick (although they also have been linked to Okudah in that spot). That probably means they are open for business at No. 35 too. They signed more than a dozen free agents, but they could be looking to bolster their defensive front.

“They are a team that will put a lot of feelers out there. Not sure if they will actually do anything,” one exec said. “The interior defensive line might be an area for them.”

Considering there isn’t great depth at defensive tackle this year, getting the right guy could necessitate a move back into the first round.

Nation, do you think it would be wise for the Lions to trade back into the first round to select a defensive tackle?

My opinion is that Bob Quinn would be even more incompetent than I already think he is if he trades back into Round 1!