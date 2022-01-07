in U of M

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

The rumors are flowing like honey

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2.

Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.

Ermanni notes that if the Raiders make the NFL Playoffs and win a playoff game, this may be a moot point.

Stay tuned.

What do you think?

