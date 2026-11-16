Ferris State football has spent the last three seasons making history on the field, and now the Bulldogs are reportedly about to receive national attention unlike anything the program has experienced before.

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According to college football insider Brett McMurphy of On3, FOX’s popular Big Noon Kickoff pregame show is headed to Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan, for Saturday’s NCAA Division II playoff opener.

And if the report is confirmed, the visit would represent a major milestone for college football television.

McMurphy reports that it would mark the first time either FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff or ESPN’s College GameDay has broadcast from a Division II school.

For a program that has won 41 consecutive games, it’s about time the national spotlight found its way to Big Rapids.

Grand Valley State hosts Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

FOX Big Noon Kickoff Ferris State Visit Reported

McMurphy shared the news Sunday evening, citing sources familiar with the network’s plans.

According to McMurphy’s report on X, FOX is planning to bring its signature Saturday morning college football show to Ferris State for the Bulldogs’ first-round playoff game on Nov. 21.

The Bulldogs drew Truman State (7-4) for that opener, and the NCAA’s released bracket lists the game for Saturday, Nov. 21, in Big Rapids. Ferris State was tabbed the No. 1 seed in Super Region Three.

The reported decision is particularly noteworthy considering the television show’s traditional emphasis on major Division I football programs.

FOX’s official Big Noon Kickoff website describes the program as a live pregame experience that visits college campuses across the country, featuring analysis, special guests and fan activities.

Ferris State isn’t a traditional Big Ten or SEC powerhouse, but the Bulldogs have built something every college football program would love to experience.

And their recent accomplishments are becoming impossible to ignore.

Ferris State Riding Historic 41-Game Winning Streak

On Saturday, Ferris State defeated Roosevelt University 63-20 to improve to 11-0 and capture its 41st consecutive victory.

The win officially broke the NCAA Division II record previously held by Grand Valley State, which won 40 consecutive games between 2005 and 2007.

The Bulldogs had already moved within one victory of Grand Valley’s historic mark earlier this month before tying the record with an 80-0 victory over Wayne State.

Then came Saturday’s record-breaking performance, which saw Ferris State surpass its biggest rival and establish a new Division II standard.

According to the NCAA’s official report, the Bulldogs haven’t lost since Aug. 31, 2024. Their remarkable streak includes two consecutive national championships and nine straight NCAA playoff victories.

Under head coach Tony Annese, Ferris State has won four national championships in the last five seasons, becoming one of the most dominant programs in college football.

The Bulldogs have also established a Division II record with 35 consecutive home victories at Top Taggart Field.

National Spotlight Comes to Big Rapids

For Ferris State, the reported arrival of Big Noon Kickoff would be about much more than a television appearance.

It would give the Bulldogs an opportunity to showcase their remarkable run in front of a national audience that typically spends Saturday mornings discussing Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and other major programs.

Ferris State has earned that recognition through sustained excellence, even if its accomplishments haven’t always generated the same attention as those of Division I programs.

The timing couldn’t be better, either.

With the Bulldogs preparing to chase a third consecutive national championship, Big Rapids could become the center of the college football world for one unforgettable Saturday morning.

FOX has not yet issued a formal announcement confirming the reported location in the sources reviewed for this article. However, McMurphy’s report indicates that one of college football’s biggest pregame shows is preparing to make history at Ferris State.

Forty-one consecutive wins. Four national championships in five seasons. And now, potentially, a historic national television broadcast.

Not bad for a Division II school from Big Rapids, Michigan.